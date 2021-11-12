LONDON (AP) — England was forced to make a late change to its starting lineup for Saturday’s rugby test against Australia after another prop contracted the coronavirus.

Ellis Genge returned a positive test on Friday and has gone into isolation.

England said no other positive tests were received among players or staff, and training went ahead as planned on Friday.

Genge was replaced in the team by the uncapped Bevan Rodd, who was called into the squad only after fellow prop Joe Marler tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Trevor Davison has been promoted to the bench.

It is the second straight November test where England coach Eddie Jones has had to change plans at the last minute because of a player testing positive for the coronavirus.

Owen Farrell did so ahead of the game against Tonga on Saturday, which England won 69-3. It proved to be a false-positive, but Farrell was told that only on Sunday.

