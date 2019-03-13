EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Empoli has fired coach Giuseppe Iachini and brought back Aurelio Andreazzoli.

The club made the decision two days after Empoli lost at Roma 2-1 to leave it a point above the relegation zone.

Iachini replaced Andreazzoli in November after Empoli won only one of 11 matches in Serie A under the 65-year-old coach, who had led the Tuscan team to the Serie B title and direct promotion last season.

Iachini steered Empoli to three wins and a draw in his first four matches but has won only one of 12 since.

Empoli next plays Frosinone, which is five points below it in the table, before travelling to Serie A leader Juventus after the international break.

___

