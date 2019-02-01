SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philip Rivers simply wanted to say thanks to San Diego for the way it supported him during his first 13 seasons in the NFL.

He knew it wouldn’t be as easy as he still makes it look on the field on Sunday afternoons as quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Understanding the anger and angst left behind when the Chargers moved two seasons ago, Rivers fought back tears as he accepted an award from the San Diego Sports Association at its annual Salute to the Champions dinner Thursday night.

Rivers and his burgeoning family continue to live in San Diego and he commutes to work.

“I hope there are some of you here in San Diego that can still say, ‘That’s our quarterback,'” Rivers said to a standing ovation.

