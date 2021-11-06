NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Emge threw for three touchdowns and Harvard rolled to a 49-21 win over Columbia on Saturday.

The Crimson (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League) raced to a 42-0 lead before the Lions (5-3, 2-3) scored 21-straight points.

Aaron Shampklin had a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter and finished with 75 yards on 19 carries. Emge had his three scoring tosses in the second quarter, finishing 17 of 25 for 227 yards.

Aidan Borguet scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter before the Lions rallied, but Borguet sealed it with a 10-yard run. He finished with 98 yards on 15 carries.

Harvard had 473 yards of total offense.

Joe Green threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown for Columbia, which only had 49 yards on the ground.

