Emerald Downs will allow fans, up to 25% of capacity, when it opens for horse racing May 19 in Auburn.

Tickets for the first 10 race days (May 19 through June 17) will be available soon, and the track is encouraging fans to buy them online. Tickets will be available at the gates only if availability remains.

Racing is scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays from May 19 through Sept. 23 and Sundays from June 20 through Sept. 5.

Attendance is limited to 25% and is dependent on King County being in Phase 2 or 3 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan, the track said in a release. The release said if restrictions are lifted as the season progresses, there might be racing on other days.

No smoking is allowed in any public area and spectators must wear masks except when actively eating and drinking. All bars and concessions are cashless with the exception of Quick Pix on Floor 5.

No outside food or beverages are permitted with the exception of a sealed 32-ounce bottle of water or smaller per person.

Advertising

More information on track policies for 2021 can be found at emeralddowns.com.

hockey

• Dustin Wolf made 32 saves and Cascade High product Hunter Campbell scored two goals in the Everett Silvertips’ 5-0 victory at Spokane.

Ryan Hofer had one goal and one assist and Gage Goncalves had two assists for the Silvertips.

Women’s tennis

• In its regular-season finale, Washington’s five match winning streak was snapped 4-0 by San Diego, which earned its ninth win in a row. The Huskies (14-7) were looking for one more big win en route to the Pac-12 championships but the Toreros (14-3) defended home court at the Hogan Center.