Longacres Mile on Aug. 11 highlights 27-race stakes schedule at Auburn track.

Emerald Downs announced a 27-race stakes schedule worth an aggregate $1,550,000 in purses for the 2019 racing season that begins Saturday, April 20.

The 84th renewal of the $200,000 Longacres Mile (G3) on Sunday, August 11—the earliest date ever for the Northwest’s premier race—anchors a Championship Sunday quadruple-header featuring championship races in four separate divisions.

In addition to the Longacres Mile for 3-year-olds and up, August 11 features the $50,000 Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares, the $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby for 3-year-olds, and the $50,000 Washington Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. With the Distaff, Derby and Oaks all carded at 11/8 miles, the day features an unprecedented four two-turn stakes events.

“Having four championship races in one day is a compelling concept for fans and horsemen alike,” said Emerald Downs president Phil Ziegler. “The buildup should be a lot of fun.”

The majority of stakes are scheduled during the latter half of the 67-day meeting, with 22 stakes scheduled for July, August and September.

Softball

• The second-ranked Washington Huskies put four players on USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year preseason watch list.

Taran Alvelo, Sis Bates, Morganne Flores, and Gabbie Plain all earned their way onto the watch list.

Hockey

• Henrik Rybinski scored 2:38 into overtime to lift the Seattle T-birds to a 3-2 victory at Kelowna. Roddy Ross stopped 26 of 28 shots.