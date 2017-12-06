The Brewster High graduate has been involved in all aspects of racing for most of his life.

Eric Crofoot, a Pacific Northwest native with extensive racetrack experience, has been hired as track superintendent at Emerald Downs Racetrack & Casino.

A 48-year-old native of Okanogan County, Crofoot worked in track maintenance the last two years at Emerald Downs and was track superintendent for five years at Rocky Mountain Turf Club in Lethbridge, Alberta.

A graduate of Brewster High School, Crofoot worked several years as a trainer, conditioning both Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses.

Football

• Obstruction charges against two Eastern Washington players have been dismissed.

Quarterback Gage Gubrud and linebacker Kurt Calhoun had been scheduled to appear in Cheney Municipal Court on Thursday morning, but an off-docket dismissal was granted on Wednesday, according to court officials.

Gubrud and Calhoun had been charged with obstructing police officers who were attempting to arrest their friend, Spencer Payne, who still faces charges of malicious mischief for allegedly damaging property at a downtown Cheney restaurant on the night of Nov. 4-5.

• Linebacker Kevin Haynes was named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America second team, becoming the first Central Washington defender in the NCAA Division II era to earn All-American distinction in two seasons.

Haynes ended his season with an even 100 tackles.

Volleyball

• Washington State senior Casey Schoenlein is the Pac-12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Majoring in Communication/Journalism and Media Production, Schoenlein has a 3.94 cumulative grade-point average and will complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in May. She is a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection and a three-year WSU Athletics All-Academic team member.

• Western Washington junior outside hitter Abby Phelps has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American, while senior opposite Joellee Buckner and junior setter Brette Boesel have been named honorable-mention All-Americans.

Hockey

• Carter Hart made 28 saves and Patrick Bajkov scored two goals to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks. Jake Christiansen and Matt Fonteyne also scored for Everett.