Emerald Downs has announced the hiring of Bill Downes as track announcer for its 2022 live racing season, beginning Sunday, May 15.

Downes succeeds Tom Harris, who recently stepped down to spend more time with his family. Harris, who called four seasons at Emerald Downs, commuted from Spokane to Auburn weekly to call the races.

A Chicago native, Downes brings an extensive announcing resume to Emerald Downs.

He served as Indiana Grand track announcer from 2013 to 2021, and before that called races at Ellis Park, Beulah Park, Presque Isle Downs, and River Downs. He also was backup announcer at Churchill Downs.

Men’s basketball

• For the third time, Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye was selected the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

golf

• The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced that The Home Course in DuPont, will host the 8th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship. The dates of the championship are May 13-17, 2023. This will be the second USGA championship to be held at The Home Course, which hosted the 2014 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.

• Nathan Cogswell is tied for fourth (+1, 145) and the Seattle U men are third (+18, 594) after two rounds of the Orange Co. Collegiate Classic in Coto de Caza, California. SU’s Jack Rahon is sixth at 2-over 146.

hockey

• Everett Silvertips goaltender Koen MacInnes has been named WHL goaltender of the week. MacInnes made 24 saves in a 6-0 shutout of Prince George.