PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers’ game Friday night against Atlanta because of a sore left ankle.
Embiid hurt his ankle in a loss to Washington on Wednesday night. Embiid was one of the final players to leave the court during warmups and shot long jumpers wearing “Trust the Process” sneakers.
Embiid leads the 76ers with averages of 26.9 points and 13.4 rebounds in 40 games.
Mike Muscala started against the Hawks.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks fire four in strength and conditioning department
- Seahawks part ways with head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Washington gets over mountain with Pac-12 road win at Utah
- Offseason of intrigue: Biggest questions facing the Seahawks before the start of the 2019 season
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports