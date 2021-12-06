CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday night.

Tobias Harris returned from a one-game absence due to illness and had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers shot 52.9% from the field and earned back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 4-6.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had another standout game with 35 points with six 3-pointers for the Hornets, but missed a 3 at the end of the first overtime that would have tied the game and sent it to a second extra period.

Charlotte played without five players, including starters Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee because of NBA health and safety protocols.

The 76ers barely had a possession in which they weren’t looking to dump the ball in the paint to Embiid, especially with the Hornets lacking much rim protection and playing small ball for most of the game.

Embiid responded time and time again to the extra workload in what Doc Rivers likes to call a “feed the pig” game.

“He’s so dominant out there, especially when he is able to get his position on the floor,” Harris said of Embiid, a four-time NBA All-Star. “He’s able to punish a team. They threw different guys at him, but he’s so much bigger and stronger. … He made big shots for us and that was a huge reason we were able to win the game.”

After a tight, back-and-forth fourth quarter, Embiid tied the game with a 18-footer with 29.4 seconds left.

Miles Bridges missed a step-back 3 as the shot clock was winding down on Charlotte’s next possession, giving the 76ers a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation. But, Embiid’s fall-away jumper didn’t drop.

He made up for it in overtime.

Embiid had six of Philadelphia’s eight points in overtime. The 76ers led by three when Shake Milton turned the ball over on a inbounds pass near half court with 12.7 seconds left.

Hornets coach James Borrego called a timeout to set up a play, but the ball got knocked out of bounds with 6.4 seconds left. Charlotte tried again, and this time got the ball to Oubre, whose rushed 3-pointer from the top of the key hit the back iron, bounced high in the air, hit the rim again and bounced away. Embiid grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

The Hornets, who played only eight players, were 2 of 9 from the field in overtime.

Despite the loss, Borrego had nothing but praise for the play of his short-handed team, which was coming off a win against Atlanta on Sunday night, calling it a “fantastic effort.”

“As proud as I was of them (Sunday) night, I was even more proud with them tonight,” Borrego said. “ Just their spirit, resiliency, but it is who we are and nothing is changing. We are building, we’re growing and we are on a mission here to get better, stronger, be a contender and basically keep climbing.”

HARRIS FATIGUED

Harris said he fought through fatigue after spending the last couple days in bed with an illness. He said once he got going, he felt better. He likes the idea that the 76ers don’t have to travel and will play again in Charlotte in two nights, allowing him more time to rest and recover.

“I still have some symptoms,” Harris said.

CAREER HIGHS

Hornets’ second-year center Nick Richards got the start for Plumlee and had a career-high 12 points. Rookie guard James Bouknight also had a career-best 11 points for Charlotte.

MILTON STARTS

Tyrese Maxey (illness) did not play, meaning Milton got the start at point guard.

“Starting is something I definitely feel like I can do in this league,” Milton said.

Rivers called Milton’s effort “up and down.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Had 15 turnovers, which led to 23 Charlotte points. … Took 20 fewer shots than the Hornets.

Hornets: Ish Smith became the fifth Hornets player to be placed into the health and safety protocols earlier in the day, leaving the team without its top three points guards. Cody Martin had to fill in as the starting point guard. … Rookie JT Thor got a rise from the crowd when he dropped the hammer with a flying one-handed dunk over 6-foot-10 center Andre Drummond in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday night in Charlotte.

