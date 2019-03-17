MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points, but Joel Embiid had 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Milwaukee Bucks 130-125 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo was 15 of 26 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 19 of 21 free throws to better his previous career best by eight points.

Embiid and the Sixers weathered a late charge by Milwaukee to beat the team with the best overall record in the NBA (52-18) and the top home record (27-6). It was the fifth time this season Embiid scored 40 or more points and came in his fourth game back after missing nine straight with left knee soreness.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, JJ Redick 19 and Tobias Harris 12 for the Sixers, near the top of the Eastern Conference standings at 45-15.

Milwaukee had a brief scare when Antetokounmpo was fouled on a driving layup and landed awkwardly late in the third. He got up favoring his right leg, but then sank one of two free throws.

KNICKS 124, LAKERS 123

NEW YORK (AP) — Mario Hezonja blocked LeBron James’ potential game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds to play, allowing the Knicks to complete a late rally and beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertising

The Lakers led by 11 with under 3 ½ minutes to play before the Knicks charged back largely because of their defense against James. DeAndre Jordan also blocked one of his shots in the final minute, and James also missed a jumper with the Lakers clinging to a one-point lead.

James finished with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his return after sitting out a game, but the Knicks spoiled it with a closing 13-1 burst.

Emmanuel Mudiay had 28 points and eight assists for the Knicks, who snapped an eight-game losing streak. His two free throws with 22 seconds remaining were the final points of the game.

Kyle Kuzma added 18 points for the Lakers, who have lost three straight and eight of nine.

HEAT 93, HORNETS 75

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 19 points off the bench, Dwyane Wade added 17 and came up with big plays late and the Heat found just enough offense to beat the Charlotte Hornets in a game with major Eastern Conference playoff implications.

Advertising

The win kept Miami (33-36) at the No. 8 spot in the East race — and moved the Heat two games up on No. 10 Charlotte (31-38), with 13 games left for both clubs.

The 168 combined points was the lowest in the NBA this season. Orlando and Chicago combined for 170 on Dec. 21. Charlotte’s 75 points were a season low and tied the third-worst total in the NBA this season.

Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Miami. Dion Waiters added 12 for the Heat.

Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 21 points.

PISTONS 110, RAPTORS 107

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors to complete a three-game season series sweep.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points to help the Pistons win for the 14th time in their last 18 games.

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points for Toronto, and Fred VanVleet added 17 points. The Raptors have lost four of seven games.

KINGS 129, BULLS 102

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield added 16 points and inched closer to Sacramento’s single-season record for 3-pointers, and the Kings beat the Chicago Bulls.

Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, De’Aaron Fox had 17 and Harry Giles added 16 to help Sacramento complete a second straight season sweep of Chicago. The Kings dominated in nearly every statistical category and outscored the Bulls 80-56 in the paint.

Advertising

Zach LaVine had 18 points for the struggling Bulls (19-52). Chicago has lost five straight.

MAGIC 101, HAWKS 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Magic past the Atlanta Hawks.

Aaron Gordon added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who remained a game behind Miami in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Wes Iwundu helped Orlando overcome 38.8 percent shooting with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports