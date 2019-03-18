ELON, N.C. (AP) — Elon has fired coach Matt Matheny after the Phoenix’s second straight losing season.

Athletic director Dave Blank announced the move Monday, saying a “new direction at this time is necessary to move our program forward.”

Matheny was 151-169 in 10 years at the school and led the Phoenix to the only postseason appearance in school history, a berth in the 2013 Collegeinsider.com Tournament.

Elon went 11-21 this season and 7-11 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Phoenix have finished under. 500 in four of their five seasons in the CAA after leaving the Southern Conference in 2014.

___

