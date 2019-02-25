PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Chance Ellis came off the bench to score 12 points to lead Prairie View to a 48-44 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Gary Blackston had 11 points and six rebounds for Prairie View (15-12, 13-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Gerard Andrus added six rebounds.

Shaun Doss had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions (11-17, 8-7). Terrance Banyard added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Martaveous McKnight, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 22 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 8) with four fouls and four turnovers.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-63 on Jan. 28. Prairie View plays Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Grambling State at home on Saturday.

