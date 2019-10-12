CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Dan Ellington threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and added 128 yards rushing while two other Georgia State runners gained more than 100 as the Panthers beat Coastal Carolina 31-21 in a Sun Belt Conference battle Saturday night.

Georgia State put up 472 yards of offense and 350 yards rushing while checking Coastal Carolina on 322, including just 105 on the ground. Last week the Panthers set a school record with 722 yards of total offense and 340 yards on the ground in a 52-38 win over Arkansas State.

Seth Paige ran 46 yards for a touchdown and Ellington threw three yards to Cornelius McCoy for a score to put Georgia State (4-2, 2-1) up, 17-6 at halftime. Tra Barnett had touchdowns runs of 26 and 2 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead.

Barnett finished with 110 yards on 20 carries and Paige added 104 on 13.

Bryce Carpenter was 9-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (3-3, 0-2).