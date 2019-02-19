DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Brady Ellingson had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs topped Bradley 77-68 on Tuesday night. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Tremell Murphy chipped in 13, Nick McGlynn scored 13 and Anthony Murphy had 12. Murphy also had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while McGlynn posted nine rebounds and three blocks.

Elijah Childs scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Braves (15-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference), whose four-game win streak was broken. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Drake defeated Bradley 69-52 on Jan. 16. Drake (21-7, 10-5) will pursue its fifth consecutive win on Sunday when the team visits Illinois State. Bradley matches up against Evansville at home on Saturday.

