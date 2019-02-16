DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Brady Ellingson had 21 points as Drake narrowly beat Valparaiso 84-79 on Saturday.

Nick McGlynn had 16 points and nine rebounds for Drake (20-7, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added five assists.

Deion Lavender had 16 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (13-14, 6-8). Javon Freeman added 15 points and five steals. Derrik Smits had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Drake defeated Valparaiso 70-59 on Jan. 26. Drake faces Bradley at home on Tuesday. Valparaiso plays Southern Illinois at home on Wednesday.

