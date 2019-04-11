Michael Gettys hit a three-run homer to lift the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-2 victory Thursday over the Tacoma Rainiers in a Pacific Coast League game.

Tacoma’s Eric Young Jr. had an RBI triple and was 2 for 3 and J.P. Crawford had an RBI double and a single. But no other Rainier got a hit.

El Paso starter Cal Quantrill allowed two runs on three hits in 52/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Former Rainier Seth Mejias-Brean had three hits for the Chihuahuas, who had 13 total hits.