ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sergio El Darwich scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Maine held on for a rare win against Albany beating the Great Danes 66-62 on Saturday.
Albany entered the game having beaten Maine five straight times and in 15 of their last 17 meetings.
El Darwich’s 3-pointer broke a 14-all tie — and kicked off a 9-0 run — and Maine led the rest of the way. The Black Bears (3-15, 1-2 America East) led 38-28 at halftime and extended the margin to 47-31 with El Darwich making a 3-pointer and a pair of layups in a 9-3 run. Later, Ahmad Clark made two foul shots and added a jumper to get Albany (5-12, 0-2) within single digits (55-48) before Vilgot Larsson and El Darwich made back-to-back 3s.
For Maine, Isaiah White added 13 points, Andrew Fleming 12 with seven assists and six rebounds and Larsson 11.
Clark led Albany with 22 points and Cameron Healy 15.