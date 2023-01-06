DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored twice on the power play and Florida Panthers recorded their eighth straight win over Detroit, beating the Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night.

Ekblad had his first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2021, against Buffalo. Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers and Eric Staal recorded his 600th career assist on Forsling’s goal. Alexsander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Robby Fabbri scored in his second game this season after recovering from ACL surgery. Jonatan Berggren added a goal Detroit, which has lost three of its last four games. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

Both teams scored during the first three minutes. Detroit’s Ben Chiarot took a shot from near the blue line that Berggren tipped in for his sixth goal. Forsling answered with his sixth goal, scoring on a slap shot from the point off Staal’s pass from behind the goal line.

The game remained tie until Ekblad’s first power play-goal at 6:27 of the second period. He scored in the slot off a pass from Barkov.

In the opening minute of the third, the Red Wings’ Jake Walman sent a shot off the post and Bobrovsky made a nifty glove save against Dylan Larkin.

With Detroit’s David Perron in the penalty box for the second time, the Panthers increased their lead at 8:11 of the third period. Husso made a pad save against Barkov, but Ekblad converted the rebound for his sixth goal.

Fabbri’s goal with 3:43 left made it 3-2. The Red Wings had a power play in the final minute, but couldn’t get the tying goal.

Barkov has 41 points in 37 career games against Detroit. … Staal has five points in the last three games. … The Panthers began a stretch in which they play nine of 11 games on the road.

Panthers: At Dallas on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Toronto on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports