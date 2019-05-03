LONDON (AP) — A low-ranked Egyptian tennis player has been found guilty of three charges related to match-fixing after an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

An anti-corruption hearing officer ruled that 29-year-old Issam Taweel tried to fix the outcome of a match, failed to report being approached about engaging in fixing and failed to report knowing or suspecting that someone else covered by the sport’s rules was involved in corrupt activity.

The TIU announced the ruling Friday.

The punishment will be determined later. Until then, Taweel is suspended provisionally and banned from competing in — or even attending — any sanctioned tennis event.

Taweel is 1,175th on the ITF World Tennis Tour and does not have an ATP ranking.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports