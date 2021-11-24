NASSAU (AP) — Sheldon Edwards had a career-high 23 points as Valparaiso edged past Tulane 68-64 on Wednesday in the Nassau Championship.

Trevor Anderson had 13 points for Valparaiso (2-4).

Kevin Cross had 18 points for the Green Wave (2-4). Jalen Cook added 15 points. Jaylen Forbes had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com