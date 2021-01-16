MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had 21 points as Pepperdine defeated Portland 80-65 on Saturday.

Kene Chukwuka had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (5-6, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Darryl Polk Jr. added six rebounds. Colbey Ross had four points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Eddie Davis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (6-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Latrell Jones added 15 points and six rebounds. Mike Henn had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com