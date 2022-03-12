ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert scored 20 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and Saint Peter’s defeated Monmouth 60-54 on Saturday to win the MAAC Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks (19-11) extended their winning streak to seven games and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

A four-point play by Darryl Banks III helped Saint Peter’s open a nine-point lead early in the second half but the Peacocks led by only one, 45-44, with 5:51 remaining. Although the teams traded scores over the next four minutes, the Peacocks held onto the lead. Edert hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and the Peacocks led 55-50. They closed it out with 3 of 4 free throws from Edert and a layup by Hassan Drame.

Neither team led by more than six in a tightly contested first half. A 7-0 run helped Saint Peter’s take a 29-23 lead before a layup by Monmouth’s Jarvis Vaughan made the score 29-25 at the break. The Saint Peter’s bench outscored the starters 15-14 in the first half and 31-29 for the game. No starter scored in double figures.

Walker Miller led Monmouth with 15 points. Shavar Reynolds scored 12 points and Vaughan added 10.

Saint Peter’s, which ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense, held Quinnipiac to 33% from the field and Monmouth to 24% in its last two games.

Monmouth (21-13) was playing in the MAAC championship game for the third time since 2016 and last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2006.

