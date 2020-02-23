JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had a season-high 28 points — 16 in a little more than three minutes in the second half — and St. Peter’s beat Rider 73-54 on Sunday.

Edert made 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Dimencio Vaughn had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (15-12, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Saint Peter’s led 31-24 before Rider used an 8-3 spurt and got within 34-32 on Frederick Scott’s 3-pointer. After Tyere Marshall’s 3 brought the Broncs within 42-40 with 13:04 left, Saint Peter’s broke it open with an 18-2 run as Edert scored 16 during the outburst. He made three 3s, two jump shots and three free throws in three-and-a-half minutes.

The Peacocks evened the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated St. Peter’s 70-66 on Jan. 24. St. Peter’s (15-11, 12-5) will pursue its sixth straight win on Thursday when the team travels to Niagara. Rider plays Monmouth at home on Friday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com