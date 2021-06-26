SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, a day before their Copa America match against Brazil.

Diaz was in “great conditions, isolated,” Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added.

Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full strength side as it has already topped the group.

CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn’t get their shots.

___

