ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Johnny Boychuk scored 11 seconds apart in the third period to help the New York Islanders rally for a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who won their season-high sixth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for his seventh consecutive win.

Brayden Schenn, Zach Sanford and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of its last four.

Eberle tied the score 2-2 at 8:27 of the third, and Boychuk gave New York its first lead with a blast from just inside the blue line on the next shift.

Lee pushed the lead to 4-2 with 4:56 left.

O’Reilly got his eighth with 1:33 remaining to pull St. Louis within one.

The Islanders, who had a season-low 14 shots on goal, entered the final period with a 2-9 mark when trailing after two periods.

Schenn pounced on the rebound of a deflected shot by Jaden Schwartz for a 1-0 lead at 4:11 of the first.

Sanford tipped in a hard drive from inside the blue line by Vince Dunn with 3:23 remaining in the opening period to make it 2-0. It was Sanford’s fifth of the season and his first since being recalled from San Antonio of the AHL on Friday.

New York cut the deficit in half on a drive from the slot by Martin early in the second period. Casey Cizikas set up the goal with a perfect pass from behind the net at 2:25.

St. Louis has lost five games this season after grabbing a 2-0 lead.

NOTES: St. Louis D Joel Edmundson was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. LW Pat Maroon was also scratched… The Islanders have allowed one goal or fewer 11 times season, already three more than all of last year. … New York will play five of its next six at home. … Eberle returned the lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Blues: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports