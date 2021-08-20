The Eastlake Little League All-Stars baseball team from Sammamish lost 6-0 to Abilene, Texas, on Friday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Abilene used six hits and an Eastlake error to score six runs, while Eastlake managed just two hits. Eastlake dropped into the elimination bracket of the tournament.

Eastlake plays Palm City, Florida, at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.

Reign hosts Gotham

TACOMA — OL Reign is set to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is the Reign’s last game at Cheney Stadium until Sept. 26. It is also the homecoming match for Olympic gold medalist Quinn as well as bronze medalists Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe.

OL Reign is 6-7-1 (19 points, seventh place in the NWSL standings), while Gotham is 5-2-6 (21 points, third place).

Minors

• Donovan Walton went 4 for 5, homered, scored three runs and drove in two more as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the host Sacramento River Cats 7-3. Taylor Trammell had two hits and drove in three runs for the Rainiers. Justus Sheffield pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.

• Sean Roby homered in the bottom of the ninth inning as the host Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox 8-7.