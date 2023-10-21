Jared Taylor, Tuna Altahir and Kekoa Visperas each ran for a touchdown, Visperas threw a 4-yard TD pass to Altahir that gave Eastern Washington the lead in the fourth quarter and the Eagles beat visiting Weber State 31-23 Saturday night.

Visperas was 20-of-27 passing for 228 yards and Taylor, who took numerous snaps from the center but did not attempt a pass, ran for 79 yards on 17 carries. Altahir finished with 61 yards rushing and four receptions for 64 yards.

The Eagles beat Weber State (3-5, 1-4 Big Sky Conference) for the first time since 2015.

Kyle Thompson kicked a 34-yard field goal that trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit to 24-23 with 10:21 to play but EWU (3-4, 2-2) responded with an 18-play, 84-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. Taylor took a shotgun snap and scored on a 3-yard run to make it 31-23 with 1:37 to play.

AT PACIFIC LUTHERAN 49, LEWIS & CLARK 14

Manuel Felan returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Darius Chaffin accounted for six touchdowns as Pacific Lutheran extended its winning streak to three after routing Northwest Conference rival Lewis & Clark College at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Chaffin completed his first 13 passes and threw for five TDs while running for another as the Lutes (4-3, 3-1) romped past Lewis & Clark (3-4, 2-2).

Thor Stepina had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for PLU. Felan had five catches for 88 yards and another score. Laakea Ane had two TD catches and Marc Basa had one.

LINFIELD 55, AT PUGET SOUND 6

Unbeaten powerhouse Linfield (6-0, 4-0 NWC) rolled along as Blake Eaton threw five touchdown passes. Izaiah Jerenz caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Mason Binning for the Loggers (2-4, 1-3).

AT CENTRAL WASH. 30, WEST TEXAS A&M 14

Tyler Flanagan rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats (6-2, 6-0 Lone Star) overwhelmed West Texas A&M (3-5, 2-4) to remain unbeaten in conference play.

CWU quarterback Kennedy McGill rushed for 137 yards and two TDs while also passing for 132 yards. Josh Jones kicked three field goals.

AT WHITWORTH 42, PACIFIC 20

Austin Ewing threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Evan Liggett hauled in two TDs on 120 yards, and Whitworth romped. The Pirates (6-0, 4-0 NWC) beat Pacific (1-5, 1-3) for the seventh time in eight meetings and are 6-0 for the first time since 2018.