POCATELLO, Idaho — Brock Mackenzie had 28 points and the Idaho State men’s basketball team knocked off Big Sky Conference leader Eastern Washington 71-63 on Saturday night, ending the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak.

Mackenzie added five rebounds for the Bengals (11-19, 8-9), and Maleek Arington scored 10 points.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (22-8, 16-1) with 15 points. Angelo Allegri had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for Eastern Washington, and Deon Stroud scored nine points.

“You never want to lose a game, but the best thing about this team is how together we are,” EWU coach David Riley said. “We’ve been learning through winning. Now we’ve got to learn through this loss.”

Seattle U women prevail

The Seattle U women’s basketball team wrapped up its home schedule with a 66-51 victory over Utah Valley (6-21, 3-13 Western Athletic Conference).

Irena Korolenko scored a career-high 24 points, including six three-pointers, for the Redhawks (5-21, 5-11). Peyton Howard had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Baseball

• AJ Guerrero hit a three-run homer as Washington (4-2) secured a 3-2 victory over host San Jose State (2-3). Kiefer Lord picked up his first win in a Husky uniform, surrendering a single run on five hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.

Softball

• Seattle University (11-3) won a pair of shutouts in Honolulu, beating St. Bonaventure 10-0 in six innings and Hawaii 8-0 in six innings. Izzy Dino won the first game and Stefanie Madrigal the second game.

Basketball

• The Seattle Pacific men (17-10, 12-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) beat visiting Alaska Fairbanks 60-51. Shaw Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons. Ben Baker-McCann had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Falcons enter the GNAC tournament in Bellingham as the third seed.

• Ashley Alter had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Natalie Hoff scored 16 points as the Seattle Pacific women beat Alaska Fairbanks 69-47 at Brougham Pavilion. The Falcons (14-12, 9-9 GNAC) will be the No. 5 seed for the GNAC tournament in Bellingham and play No. 4 seed Alaska Anchorage.

• The host Eastern Washington women (17-10, 10-7 Big Sky) won their third straight, securing a 64-44 victory over Idaho State (11-17, 6-11). Jamie Loera had 19 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals for the Eagles.

Hockey

• Reid Schaefer, Jeremy Hanzel, Tij Iginla and Lucas Ciona scored goals and Thomas Milic made 29 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-1. Seattle (45-9-1-1) leads the WHL Western Conference.

• Jesse Heslop scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Everett Silvertips went on to beat the host Vancouver Giants 3-1.

Track and field

• The final race of the Dempsey Indoor season saw Washington’s Bruno Comin Pescador punch his ticket to the NCAA Indoor Championships by winning the heptathlon with 6,061 points. Kaia Tupu-South set a UW record in the women’s shot put at 56-1¼. For Washington State, Louie Hinchliffe lowered his freshman record during prelims of the men’s 60 at 6.69 and dropped the record to 6.60 to place second.

Tennis

• Hania Abouelsaad’s come-from-behind, three-set victory at No. 5 singles provided the clinching win in Washington State’s 5-2 victory over visiting Saint Mary’s. The Cougars (7-4) have won three straight matches.