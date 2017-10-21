The Eagles had won 12 in a row in the conference but fall to Southern Utah 46-28.

Patrick Tyler had three touchdown passes and James Felila ran for 143 yards with two scores and Southern Utah beat Eastern Washington 46-28 Saturday night.

Tyler was 22 of 33 for 183 yards, while Landen Measom had eight receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Utah (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference).

Eastern Washington (5-3, 4-1) committed four turnovers and had its five-game win streak snapped. Gage Gubrud had 246 yards passing and 64 yards rushing, but was intercepted three times.

The Eagles lost a Big Sky game for the first time since the 2015 finale, a streak of 12 consecutive games.

At Central Washington 17, North Alabama 10

Ninth-ranked Central Washington rallied for a win over North Alabama.

The Wildcats (8-0), which once trailed 10-7, took a 17-10 lead with just over 10 minutes to play on a 4-yard run by Austin Pernell.

The Wildcats defense has been dominant all year, and saved its best performance of the season for when CWU needed it most. The Wildcats held the Lions (3-4) to just 178 yards of total offense despite the UNA defense giving the Lions four turnovers and a blocked punt.

At Whitworth 38, Puget Sound 23

Senior quarterback Ian Kolste made a successful return from an ankle injury to lead Whitworth over Puget Sound and set his team’s career record for total offense.

Kolste, who was injured on Oct. 7 against George Fox, completed 20 of 32 passes for 224 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in two quarters of play, leading the Pirates to a 31-7 halftime lead.

Kolste’s 224 yards of offense in the first half gave him 9,678 for his career, surpassing the Whitworth record of 9,656 set by Joel Clark from 2003-06.

Whitworth (5-2 overall, 2-2 NWC) led 38-7 on its way to a second straight conference win. Puget Sound (2-4, 1-3) scored two late touchdowns to trim the final margin.

Pacific Lutheran 27 at Willamette 14

The Lutes (2-3, 2-2 NWC) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with quarterback Cole Chandler finding Jacob King for a 46-yard touchdown strike on PLU’s first play from scrimmage. A 3-yard run from Ethan McElderry bumped PLU’s lead to 14-0 with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Travis McMillion returned an interception for a touchdown (51 yards) for the second straight season against the Bearcats (0-6, 0-4).