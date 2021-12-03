MISSOULA, Mont. — Cam Humphrey threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Samuel Akem in the second half, and No. 6 seed Montana beat Eastern Washington 50-35 on Friday night in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Montana (10-2) advances to its 14th quarterfinals and second in the last three years.

Eric Barriere completed 47 of 80 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns with a fumble — that turned into a Montana touchdown and gave Montana a three-score lead late in the third quarter.

Barriere has 120 career touchdown passes and moved past Steve McNair for fifth most in FCS history.

Talolo Limu-Jones finished with 14 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns for EWU (10-3).

Volleyball

• Washington State’s season came to an end in Waco, Texas, in a loss to Baylor (22-5) in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 27-25, 25-21, 25-20. Katy Ryan had 12 kills and three blocks for the Cougars (20-12).

Hockey

• Hunter Campbell had a hat trick as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 8-2. Olen Zellweger had three assists for Everett.

• Gannon Laroque scored in overtime to lift the visiting Victoria Royals to a 5-4 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds

Soccer

• Washington’s Dylan Teves was named the Pac-12 men’s scholar athlete of the year. He is a business administration: finance major with a 3.69 grade-point average and is the Pac-12’s scoring leader with 12 goals.