DAVIS, Calif. — Michael Wortham ran 10 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Eastern Washington opened Big Sky action by rallying past UC Davis 27-24 Saturday night.

Justice Jackson rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0) and Kekoa Visperas completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards.

Miles Hastings passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies (2-2, 0-1).

Marlon Jones Jr. returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Eastern Washington. Soren McKee kicked field goals of 40 and 24 yards.

CWU beats Western Oregon

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington running back Tyler Flanagan scored two touchdowns and the Wildcats stymied a rushing attack that compiled 373 yards a week ago in a 17-7 victory Saturday over Western Oregon.

Wildcats safety Tanner Volk intercepted two deep passes during the first half.

Central finally broke through midway through the second quarter when Flanagan rushed for 26 yards on back-to-back carries, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown scamper.

A 19-yard completion from JJ Lemming to Zach Matlock allowed the Wildcats to take advantage of Volk’s second interception with a 40-yard field goal by Josh Jones on the final play of the first half.

Central backup quarterback Kennedy McGill played most of the second half, completing 11 of 15 passes for 88 yards and a 21-yard third-quarter touchdown to Flanagan while also running for 28 yards.

CWU (2-2, 2-0) stayed atop the Lone Star Conference, while Western Oregon dropped to 1-3 and 0-2.