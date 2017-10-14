Antoine Custer Jr. had two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards for the Eagles.

Antoine Custer Jr. ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead Eastern Washington to a 31-19 victory over Montana State on Saturday in Cheney.

Gage Gubrud threw for 224 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Washington (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), which has won 12 straight conference games, two shy of the program record. Custer scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and his 3-yard touchdown run with about three minutes left in the game capped a 13-play, 78-yard drive.

Gubrud tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Nsimba Webster, and Sam McPherson’s 23-yard scoring run stretched the Eagles’ lead to 24-7.

Chris Murray scored on a 54-yard run and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Logan Jones for Montana State (2-4, 2-2).

Nick LaSane scored on a 5-yard plunge to pull the Bobcats to 24-19 with 9:32 left. Dre’ Sonte Dorton fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Montana State’s Ben Folsom recovered the ball. But the Eagles’ Keenan Williams forced a Murray fumble two plays later.

Other games

Central Washington 42, at Western Oregon 0

Reilly Hennessey threw five touchdown passes and the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0 GNAC) allowed 261 yards in routing Western Oregon (2-5, 1-4).

Hennessey was 24 of 32 for 364 yards, for the third straight game, and five touchdowns.

Whitworth 17, at Pacific Lutheran 14

Tariq Ellis ran 60 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Whitworth defense did not allow a point after halftime as the visiting Pirates came away with a Northwest Conference win.

Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting quarterback Ian Kolste (ankle) with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.

For the Lutes (1-3, 1-2), Cole Chandler ran for a 9-yard score and threw a 48-yard TD pass to DJ Winter.

At Pacific 35, Puget Sound 27

Vance Wood scored twice and Dustin Harrison led all players with 129 receiving yards, but Puget Sound (2-3, 1-2 NWC) lost at Pacific (2-2, 2-1).

Brandon Boyd rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Boxers. Kevin McGee also had two touchdowns.