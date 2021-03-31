Eastern Washington University announced Wednesday women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller will not return.

Schuller has coached the Eagles since the 2001-02 season, compiling a 277-322 record and going 166-169 record in Big Sky Conference play.

“I want to thank Coach Schuller for her years of service and leadership of the women’s basketball program,” Eastern athletic director Lynn Hickey said in a statement. “Within our community, she has been a wonderful representative of Eastern Washington University and the athletic department. We wish all the best to Wendy and her family.”

T-birds top Tips

Jeremy Hanzel’s goal at the 10:18 mark of the third period proved the winner as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1 in Kent. Connor Roulette scored for Seattle and Ethan Regnier scored for Everett.

S0ccer

• Reuben Dass scored in the 68th minute as California Baptist (5-3-2, 4-3-1 WAC) held off Seattle U (5-3-1, 4-2-1) in Riverside, California, 1-0.