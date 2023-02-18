Angelo Allegri scored 22 points as the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat visiting Northern Colorado 89-77 on Saturday night, extending its NCAA Division I-leading winning streak to 17 games and clinching a share of the Big Sky regular-season title.

Allegri had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (21-7, 15-0 Big Sky). Ethan Price scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Steele Venters was 4 for 7 from three-point range to finish with 14 points.

Seattle U men fall

Le’Tre Darthard’s 19 points helped visiting Utah Valley defeat the Seattle University men’s basketball team 67-58.

Alex Schumacher’s jumper put Seattle U (18-10, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference) ahead 48-46, but the Wolverines (21-6, 12-2) outscored the Redhawks 21-10 in the final seven minutes.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Schumacher, who finished with 19 points. Emeka Udenyi added eight points and three steals. Riley Grigsby had seven points and 10 rebounds.

UW softball rolls

The No. 12 Washington softball team earned two run-rule victories at the Houston Classic, defeating Hofstra 8-0 in six innings and Morgan State 12-1 in five.

Washington (8-1) has outscored opponents 67-14 this season.

Against Hofstra, Brooke Nelson (2-0) and Kelley Lynch combined for the shutout. Nelson tossed five innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Lynch recorded three strikeouts in an inning of work.

Four Huskies recorded multi-hit games: Baylee Klingler, Kinsey Fiedler, Madison Huskey and Sami Reynolds. Klingler led the way with a home run and three RBI. Fiedler and Huskey also hit their second home runs of the season.

Against Morgan State, Lindsay Lopez (3-1) went four innings allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts.

Seawolves triumph

The Seattle Seawolves hosted New York in the first match of the Major League Rugby season after falling to New York in the championship game in 2022. The Seawolves secured a 25-11 win after a physical contest in Tukwila.

Jordan Chait had 18 kicking points in his MLR debut, with the final try scored in the last three minutes of the match by Duncan Matthews.

Seattle’s “Seawall” defense was back in full form, holding New York to a single try and one penalty kick.

Basketball

• Taliyah Clark had 14 points and five rebounds, but the Seattle University women (4-20, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference) lost 78-43 at Grand Canyon (18-7, 10-4).

• Jamie Loera had 14 points and eight assists while holding Northern Colorado’s go-to player, Hannah Simental, to nine points as visiting Eastern Washington (15-10, 8-7 Big Sky) won 57-53 over the Bears (11-16, 4-12).

• Ashley Alter of Seattle Pacific (13-11, 8-8) scored the 1,000th point of her career and finished the game with 11, but Western Washington went on a 15-2 scoring run bridging the second and third quarters en route to a 69-52 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory.

Baseball

• Washington blasted four home runs to open the season and defeated host Santa Clara 10-5 to give Jason Kelly his first win as coach of the Huskies. Coby Morales hit two homers, driving in three runs. Cam Clayton had a homer and five RBI, and Johnny Tincher also homered.

• Hudson Shupe had three hits but Seattle University lost its second straight at No. 5 Texas A&M to open the season, falling 6-3.

• Washington State beat UC Riverside 17-4 and Villanova 22-7 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona. Against UC Riverside, Jonah Advincula erupted for four hits, two homers, a double, a triple and eight RBI, the second-most RBI in WSU single-game history.

Hockey

• Jared Davidson and Kyle Crnkovic each scored two goals as the host Seattle Thunderbirds routed the Victoria Royals 8-1.