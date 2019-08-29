RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Alonzo Booth carried seven times for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky rolled past Valparaiso 53-7 in a season-opener on Thursday night.

Booth scored two of his touchdowns on short runs early in the second quarter but the rout was already on after the Colonels scored twice in the game’s first three minutes. Daryl McCleskey Jr. scored on a 64-yard run and quarterback Dakota Allen ran for the 2-point conversion. On the Crusaders’ second play from scrimmage, linebacker Steven Crowder sacked Chris Duncan, who fumbled. Corey Glass recovered the loose ball and ran 29 yards for a touchdown and a 15-0 lead.

The Colonels added Booth’s two touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter and led 32-0 at halftime. Booth scored on an 86-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Duncan connected with Ollie Reese for a 61-yard touchdown pass on Valpo’s first drive of the second half, the Crusaders’ lone score.

Eastern Kentucky gained 442 yards total offense, 333 on the ground.