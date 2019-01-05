JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 19 points and East Tennessee State shot 61 percent from the floor and cruised to a 96-70 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Boyd hit 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, as the Buccaneers (13-4, 3-1 Southern Conference) made 36 of 59 shots — 9 of 18 from distance. Bo Hodges had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and reserve Mladen Armus pitched in with 10 rebounds and eight points.

Daivien Williamson scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half to help ETSU take a 52-34 lead into intermission. Hodges’ layup pushed the Buccaneers’ lead to 21 at the 17:40 mark of the second half and the Mocs (7-10, 2-2) got no closer than 15 points from there.

Donovann Toatley came off the bench to score 19 to pace Chattanooga. Freshman Kevin Easley added 15 points and four boards.