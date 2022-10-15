GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Johnson caught a two-point conversion pass from Holton Ahlers in the fourth overtime and East Carolina outlasted Memphis 47-45 for a wild homecoming victory on Saturday night.

Memphis failed to score in the fourth overtime. Excluding East Carolina’s 19-second possession at the end of the fourth quarter, nine of the last 10 possessions ended with the offense in the end zone. The teams traded touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, scored two each in overtime, and three of four two-point conversions were successful in the third and fourth overtimes.

East Carolina trailed for much of regulation but got a big boost from safety Julius Wood, whose 47-yard interception return in the third quarter tied the game for the first time at 20-all. Wood also had 11 tackles, six solo.

Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina drove 75 yards ending in Keaton Mitchell’s run for 1 yard for a TD and a 30-23 lead with 1:45 remaining. The lead didn’t last long as Memphis drove 75 yards, capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Seth Henigan to Joseph Scates to send the game to overtime.

Mitchell had 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns for ECU (4-3, 2-2 American). Ahlers completed 26 of 34 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Winstead had nine receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

For Memphis (4-3, 2-2), Henigan was 27-of-37 passing for 407 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Scates caught five for 112 yards and a touchdown.

There were three punts in the game — two by ECU and one by Memphis.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2