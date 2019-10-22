SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Major League Soccer all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.

The team announced the deal to bring Wondolowski back next season on Tuesday. He scored 15 goals in 2019, breaking the MLS record for a career.

The 36-year-old Wondolowski says he’s excited to come back for another season and says he will remain part of the Earthquakes organization when he retires.

Wondolowski owns nearly every scoring record in MLS history, including most career goals (159), goals for one club (155), game-winning goals (44) and consecutive seasons with at least 10 goals (10).

