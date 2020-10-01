PHILADELPHIA (0-2-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Eagles 0-3; 49ers 2-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 19-13-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat 49ers 33-10 at home Oct. 29, 2017

LAST WEEK – Eagles tied Bengals 23-23; 49ers beat Giants 36-9

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 26, 49ers No. 12

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (17), PASS (24).

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (15).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Eagles have won six of the last eight vs. the 49ers and four of the last five on the road. … The Eagles haven’t been winless in their first three games since Andy Reid’s first season as coach in 1999 when they started 0-4 and finished 5-11. Current coach Doug Pederson was the team’s starting QB most of that season before rookie Donovan McNabb took over. … Philly has no takeaways on defense this season. It got one on special teams in Week 2 and is minus-7 in turnover margin. … Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz has thrown multiple INTs in three straight games after not doing so in consecutive games his first four seasons. … Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has taken three snaps in each of past two games with Wentz lined up wide. He ran twice for 8 yards vs. Cincinnati and recovered his own fumble on one of the plays. … RB Miles Sanders has 95 yards rushing in each of the last two games. … DE Brandon Graham needs one sack to surpass Hugh Douglas for fourth-most sacks in Eagles history. … Philadelphia sacked Joe Burrow eight times in Week 3. … San Francisco looks to score at least 30 points in a third straight game for the first time since a five-game streak in 2013. … QB Nick Mullens could make his second start of the season for the 49ers. He threw for 343 yards and one TD last week. His 2,620 yards passing in his first nine starts are third-most ever. … The Niners have allowed the opposition to get into the red zone a league-low four times. … The 49ers have held 12 of 19 teams below 200 net yards passing the past two seasons, while allowing more than 300 only twice. … San Francisco RB Jerick McKinnon has scored a TD in every game this season. The last 49ers player to score a TD in each of the first four games was Jerry Rice in 1991. … San Francisco rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk had 101 yards from scrimmage and scored his first career TD last week. … Fantasy tip: TE George Kittle is expected to return from a knee injury for the 49ers. Kittle’s 216 catches for 2,945 yards are the most ever for a tight end in his first three NFL seasons.

