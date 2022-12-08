PHILADELPHIA (11-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (7-4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6½

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 7-4-1; Giants 9-3.

SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-87-2.

LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Giants 34-10 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia.

LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Titans 35-10; Giants and Commanders tied 20-all.

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (13), SCORING (2)

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1), SCORING (T7)

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (28), SCORING (21).

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (18), SCORING (12).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Eagles plus-13; Giants plus-3.

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: Haason Reddick. The linebacker leads the team with nine sacks, including three strip-sacks. He is looking for his fifth straight game with at least half a sack. The former Temple star and New Jersey native had a career game against New York two years ago with the Cardinals, getting five sacks and three forced fumbles.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Azeez Ojulari. The outside linebacker/edge rusher returned to the lineup last weekend after missing seven games with a calf injury. He was on the field for 49 plays. While he only had one tackle, he also had a strip-sack, a fumble recovery, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. He was the Giants sack leader with eight last season.

KEY MATCHUP: The Giants’ O-line against the Eagles’ front seven. New York has won when it controls the ball by running effectively and throwing selectively. It’s crucial this week. The Eagles have the league’s best pass defense and the front seven has the majority of their 42 sacks. Ball control also keeps quarterback Jalen Hurts and company off the field.

KEY INJURIES: The Eagles had only two starters on the injury report: WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Kyzir White (ankle). Neither seems serious. CB Avonte Maddon (hamstring) is back at practice after an IR stint. Giants: LG Ben Bredeson (knee) might return this week after missing five games. CB Adoree Jackson (knee), S Xavier McKinney (hand), G Josh Ezeudu (neck) are iffy to return. … DL Leonard Williams (neck) is the biggest concern after not finishing against Washington.

SERIES NOTES: While the Giants have won two of the past three, the Eagles are 22-6 against New York going back to 2008. Philadelphia is undefeated on the road in five games this season.

STATS AND STUFF: Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL. … It’s the fourth 11-1 start in franchise history, the most recent in 2004. … Nick Sirianni is the sixth coach since the merger in 1970 to start 11-1 or better in his first or second year as coach. Sean McVay of the Rams was the most recent in 2018. … QB Jalen Hurts has won 16 of his past 18 starts. … Philadelphia has had 450 yards and five or more TDs in two straight games for the first time since 1981. … The Eagles lead the NFL with 23 takeaways, including a league-best 15 interceptions. … Their 42 sacks are second to Dallas (48). … RB Miles Sanders is sixth in the league with 924 yards rushing. He has nine rushing TDs. … WR A.J. Brown’s 15.6 yard average on receptions is second among players with 40 catches. … Brown and DaVonta Smith share the team lead with 61 receptions. … CB James Bradbery ranks second in the league with 14 passes defensed. Giants: Saquon Barkley has 1,055 yards rushing, his first 1,000-yard season since 2019 and third overall. Entering Week 14, he is fourth in the league in rushing and his eight TDs lead the team. … Daniel Jones’ 522 yards rushing are the most for a Giants quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He’s had a 100-plus quarterback rating in three of his past four starts at home. … WR Darius Slayton has at least 86 yards receiving in three of his past four games. … WR Isaiah Hodgins had his first NFL TD catch last week. … S Julian Love had 12 tackles against the Commanders and leads the team with 89 tackles. … DT Dexter Lawrence got his sixth sack, extending his career single-season high. He leads all defensive linemen with eight games of five-plus tackles, including a career-high nine against Washington. … The Giants LBs are coming off a good week. Kayvon Thibodeaux got his second sack and fellow rookie Micah McFadden his first forced fumble. Veteran Jihad Ward had sack and forced fumble.

FANTASY TIP: Hurts. The Eagles quarterback threw for a season-high 380 yards and accounted for four TDs against the Titans, three passing and one rushing. The previous game against Green Bay, he ran for 157 yards and threw for 153 and two scores. He has two-plus TD passes in six of his past seven and a rushing TD in three of four.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL