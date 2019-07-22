PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-8)

OPEN CAMP: July 24, Philadelphia.

LAST YEAR: Defending Super Bowl champions lost three-fourths of starting secondary, top two running backs and quarterback Carson Wentz to injuries, but led by Nick Foles earned wild-card berth and won playoff game in Chicago before barely falling short in New Orleans.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RBs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, DT Malik Jackson, LB Zach Brown, Ss Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess, T Andre Dillard, QB Cody Kessler.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Nick Foles, DEs Chris Long and Michael Bennett, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Jay Ajayi, WRs Golden Tate and Jordan Matthews, S Corey Graham.

CAMP NEEDS: Eagles need Wentz to prove he can stay healthy after finishing last two seasons on sideline while Foles led playoff runs. With Foles gone, unproven Nate Sudfeld opens camp as backup with veteran Kessler as insurance.

EXPECTATIONS: It’s Super Bowl or bust for Eagles after winning it all for first time two years ago. If Wentz stays healthy, he has talent around to make offense dynamic. Defense has questions at linebacker but plenty of depth to be strong.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL