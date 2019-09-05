WASHINGTON (7-9) at PHILADELPHIA (10-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 9½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 9-7, Philadelphia 6-9-1

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 86-76-5

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Redskins 24-0, December 30, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 27, Eagles No. 5

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (17), PASS (28).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (15).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (28), PASS (7).

EAGLES DEFENSE —OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won four consecutive matchups, longest winning streak in series since 2001-04. … Redskins QB Case Keenum making first start for Redskins since offseason trade from Broncos. … In previous game at Philadelphia, Keenum threw for TD and two picks with Minnesota in NFC title game loss to Eagles in January 2018. … With Colt McCoy injured, rookie Dwayne Haskins will back up Keenum. … RB Derrius Guice expected to make NFL debut after missing 2018 season with torn left ACL. … LT Trent Williams remains on reserve/did not report list amid dispute with team. … Donald Penn to start at LT in Williams’ absence. … TE Jordan Reed unlikely to play because of concussion. … S Landon Collins to make Washington debut after playing first four seasons with Giants. … RB Adrian Peterson eighth on career list with 13,318 yards rushing. He’s tied with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fifth with 106 TDs rushing. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz plays first game since Week 14. … WR DeSean Jackson plays his first game for Philly since former coach Chip Kelly released him following his best season in 2013. … RB Jordan Howard makes Eagles debut after rushing for 3,370 yards and 24 TDs in three seasons with Bears. … Zach Ertz set NFL record last year for most catches by TE with 116. … DT Fletcher Cox had career-high 10½ sacks last season. Fantasy tip: Jackson could have a big day facing his former team in his return to the team that drafted him.

