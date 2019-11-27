PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at MIAMI (2-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 7½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Philadelphia 5-6, Miami 2-9

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 8-6

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Eagles 20-19, Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Seahawks 17-9; Dolphins lost to Browns 41-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 17, Dolphins No. 29

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (13), PASS (23).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (5), PASS (12).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (26).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles are playing in Miami for only second time since 2003. … Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick torched Eagles for 402 yards passing and four TDs when he helped Buccaneers beat them in 2018. … Eagles have allowed 17 or fewer points in four consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. It’s team’s longest streak since five in row in 2009. … Defense has allowed less than 225 passing yards in five straight games. … S Malcolm Jenkins had career-best two sacks last week on Russell Wilson. … DE Brandon Graham has 7 1/2 sacks in last seven games. … TE Zach Ertz has at least nine catches in three straight games. Ertz became second player in team history with 500 career receptions, joining Harold Carmichael (589, 1971-83). Ertz (102 games) is second-fastest TE in NFL history to reach 500 receptions, trailing only Kellen Winslow Sr. (101 games). … QB Carson Wentz has seven TDs, one INT and 102.9 rating in past four on road vs. AFC, but has struggled in recent weeks. … RB Miles Sanders is only rookie with 400 yards rushing and 300 receiving. … Dolphins have been outscored by 183 points, most in NFL. Only one loss has been closer than 10 points. … Miami ranks last in NFL with turnover differential of minus-14. Dolphins have only one takeaway via fumble this season. … Dolphins are averaging 3.8 yards on first down, worst in league. … Miami’s Kalen Ballage is averaging 1.9 yards per carry, which would be worst full-season average by RB with at least 70 carries since 1936. … Dolphins are on pace to rush for 1,011 yards, which would be fewest in 16-game season. … Fitzpatrick threw his 200th TD pass last week. He’s eighth player drafted in seventh round or later to reach milestone, and did it on 37th birthday. … DeVante Parker ranks second in AFC in yards receiving since Week 6. … Miami second-year TE Mike Gesicki had his first career TD reception last week. … DT Davon Godchaux had career-high seven tackles last week. … Fantasy tip: Eagles’ pass rush could enjoy big day. Dolphins have allowed NFL-high 46 sacks, and Philadelphia had six last week.

