PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with safety Andrew Sendejo, who earlier this month was released by Minnesota.

A nine-year veteran, Sendejo has played in 99 career games, including playoffs, and has 432 tackles, seven interceptions and 31 passes defensed. He’ll likely be part of a rotation in the secondary for Philadelphia.

Undrafted out of Rice, Sendejo caught on with the Cowboys in 2010 and then went to the Vikings in 2011. He was a starter for most of his time in Minnesota, with his beat year in 2013 with a career-high 104 tackles.

Dating back to 2015, Sendejo has started every game in which he has played.

