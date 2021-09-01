PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-11-1)

New faces: Coach Nick Sirianni, WR DeVonta Smith, QBs Joe Flacco and Gardner Minshew, DE Ryan Kerrigan, RB Kenny Gainwell, LB Eric Wilson, CB Steven Nelson, S Anthony Harris, P Arryn Siposs.

Key losses: Coach Doug Pederson, QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, LT Jason Peters, WRs Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, P Cameron Johnston.

Strengths: If healthy, the offensive line led by three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks is among the best in the NFL. Brooks missed last season, Johnson only played seven games and Kelce was the only lineman who started every game. Injuries along the line allowed the Eagles to develop younger players, giving them more depth. The defensive line is also strong. Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox anchors a unit that features Brandon Graham, Kerrigan, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave.

Weaknesses: Quarterback Jalen Hurts is unproven. He showed flashes of potential along with inconsistency in four starts. The Eagles haven’t had a wideout reach 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 but have invested consecutive first-round picks at the position in Smith and Jalen Reagor.

Camp Development: Jordan Mailata, an Australian rugby player who hadn’t played football before the Eagles drafted him in the seventh round in 2018, beat out 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard for the starting spot at left tackle.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Running back Miles Sanders had 867 yards rushing and six touchdowns in 12 games. Three of his TDs were runs of 65, 74 and 82 yards. He also had a 74-yard run that resulted in a fumble recovered by a teammate for a TD.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 75-1. Over/under wins: 6 1/2.

Expectations: The Eagles are rebuilding with rookie coach Sirianni, a second-year quarterback and a young roster. Playing in the lowly NFC East could keep the Eagles somewhat in contention but the team has too many holes to compete for a playoff spot. Finding out if Hurts is the long-term answer at quarterback is a top priority.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL