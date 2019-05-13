PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Cody Kessler and brought back offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

Kessler gives the Eagles insurance behind Carson Wentz along with third-year pro Nate Sudfeld and rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson. Former backup quarterback Nick Foles signed with the Jaguars in free agency after leading the Eagles to the playoffs the past two seasons following injuries to Wentz.

Kessler has thrown for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and has a passer rating of 83.7 in 17 games over three seasons. He was 2-2 as a starter in Jacksonville last year and 0-8 with the Browns his rookie season in 2016.

Wisniewski enters his fourth season in Philadelphia and ninth in the NFL. He started 14 games at left guard when the Eagles won the Super Bowl two years ago.

___

