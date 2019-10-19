MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 256 yards and two scores, Alonzo Booth ran for two touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky held off Murray State 34-27 on Saturday.

Zaden Webber kicked a 49-yard field goal with 10:14 left in the first quarter to give the Racers their only lead of the day. McKinney followed with TD passes of 56 and 14 yards to Alex Cabrera and Jerome Goss respectively. Preston Rice countered with an 18-yard pass to James Sappington to bring Murray State within 14-10.

Eastern Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) ended the half with a 38-yard field goal, and that started a run of 20-unanswered points for the Colonels and Murray State (4-4, 2-2) never recovered.

After closing to within a touchdown, the Colonels tightened on defense and forced Murray State to punt, turnover on downs and picked off Rice on the Racers’ final possession.

Rice was 39-of-58 passing for 373 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.