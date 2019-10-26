NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Dykes ran back two kickoff returns for touchdowns — the first time that has happened in Richmond history — and the Spiders knocked off Delaware 35-25 on Saturday.

Joe Mancuso rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns to put Richmond (4-4, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) up 14-0 and added an insurance touchdown with a 63-yard pass to Keyston Fuller for the game’s final points late in the third quarter.

Dykes gathered in a kick at the goal line, broke a couple tackles and raced for the score and a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. He was untouched on an 88-yard return in the second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead.

Pat Kehoe passed 14 yards to Bryce De Maille to get the Blue Hens (4-4, 2-2), ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll, to within 28-25 with 7:45 left in the third quarter.

Mancuso finished with 280 yards passing and 95 on the ground with Fuller making eight catches for 161 yards. Will Knight had 101 yards rushing for Delaware.