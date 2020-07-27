TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week’s Champions League match against Lyon.

Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh.

“His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, which did not say how long Dybala will be out.

Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.

Juventus plays Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on Aug. 7. It needs to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarterfinals in Lisbon.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports